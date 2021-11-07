Ikhule yasababala iRoil BAA

BEKUNGABIZWA ozwayo kumcimbi wesicoco sama-RoilBAA ngoMgqibelo ntambama kudibene izikhokho

kwezokuzithokozisa lamasiko koBulawayo.

Ukucwebezela lokugqoka kuhle bekuyikho okukhanga amehlo kulumthimba osuleminyaka emihlanu uqhutshwa.

Ithalenta lakoNtuthu labosaziwayo baqale ukuthelekaenkundleni ye-City Hall ngehola lesine emini,okuyikhona okutshengise ukuba abantu bebewulindile umcimbi lo.

Ngaphandle kokuthi kunikezwe izicoco, njengalokho obekulandwe linengi, kube lokujabula kugidwa ingoma eziphekwe lithalenta elikoBulawayo lakundawo ezikumhlubulo ongezansi yelizwe.

Abanqobi besicoco:

Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2021 Winners

Outstanding Song of the Year

‘For Me’ – DJ Zandimaz

Newcomer of the Year (All Genres)

Sandra Sibanda

Outstanding Male Artist of the Year

Msizkay

Outstanding Female Artist of the Year

Vuyo Brown

Outstanding Hip Hop Artist/Act

Awa

Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act

Mawiza

Outstanding Alternative Music

Thandy Dlana

Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act

Mai Mwamuka

Outstanding Imbube/Acapella Group/Act

Focus Accapella

Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act

Insimbi Zezhwane

Outstanding Music Producer

Nashville

Outstanding Music Video

‘Induku Enhle’ – X Mile

Outstanding Radio DJ

Nomalanga Nyathi – ZIFM

Outstanding Club DJ

DJ Mzoe

Outstanding Dance Ensemble

Geek Twins

Outstanding Female Dancer

Dorcas Ngwenya

Outstanding Male Dancer

Hebson Ncube

Outstanding Arts Journalist

Mthabisi Tshuma – The Chronicle

Outstanding Arts Photographer

Sadee LensWorks

Outstanding Online Media

Ekasi Magazine

Outstanding Theatre Actress

Musawenkosi Sibanda

Outstanding Theatre Actor

Cadrick Msongelwa

Outstanding Theatre Production

Bhalagwe Is Burning by Victory Siyanqoba

Outstanding Comedian

Zwe Hlabangana

Outstanding Poet

Desire Moyo

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

All Come To Dust by Bryony Rheam

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

Our Food, Our Heritage, Our Culture by Makhosi Mahlangu

Outstanding Ndebele Literary Work

Ngubani Owabulalala uDube by Mihla Sitsha

Outstanding Fashion Designer/House

A Tribe Called Zimbabwe

Outstanding Model

Ben Chest

Outstanding Ambassador (worldwide)

Vusa Mkhaya

Outstanding TV Production/Programme

Mjolo FM – Byo Memes

Outstanding Short Film

Figure It Out – Nkosilesisa Ncube

Outstanding Film/TV Actress

Lee Mchoney – Wadiwa Wepamoyo

Outstanding Film/TV Actor

Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu – Figure it Out

Life Achievement Award

Ebba Chitambo

People’s Choice Award

Mai Mwamuka

#RoilBAA21