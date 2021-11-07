Ikhule yasababala iRoil BAA

uMthunywa
BEKUNGABIZWA ozwayo kumcimbi wesicoco sama-RoilBAA ngoMgqibelo ntambama kudibene izikhokho
kwezokuzithokozisa lamasiko koBulawayo.
Ukucwebezela lokugqoka kuhle bekuyikho okukhanga amehlo kulumthimba osuleminyaka emihlanu uqhutshwa.
Ithalenta lakoNtuthu labosaziwayo baqale ukuthelekaenkundleni ye-City Hall ngehola lesine emini,okuyikhona okutshengise ukuba abantu bebewulindile umcimbi lo.
Ngaphandle kokuthi kunikezwe izicoco, njengalokho obekulandwe linengi, kube lokujabula kugidwa ingoma eziphekwe lithalenta elikoBulawayo lakundawo ezikumhlubulo ongezansi yelizwe.
Abanqobi besicoco:
Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2021 Winners
Outstanding Song of the Year
‘For Me’ – DJ Zandimaz
Newcomer of the Year (All Genres)
Sandra Sibanda
Outstanding Male Artist of the Year
Msizkay
Outstanding Female Artist of the Year
Vuyo Brown
Outstanding Hip Hop Artist/Act
Awa
Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act
Mawiza
Outstanding Alternative Music
Thandy Dlana
Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act
Mai Mwamuka
Outstanding Imbube/Acapella Group/Act
Focus Accapella
Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act
Insimbi Zezhwane
Outstanding Music Producer
Nashville
Outstanding Music Video
‘Induku Enhle’ – X Mile
Outstanding Radio DJ
Nomalanga Nyathi – ZIFM
Outstanding Club DJ
DJ Mzoe
Outstanding Dance Ensemble
Geek Twins
Outstanding Female Dancer
Dorcas Ngwenya
Outstanding Male Dancer
Hebson Ncube
Outstanding Arts Journalist
Mthabisi Tshuma – The Chronicle
Outstanding Arts Photographer
Sadee LensWorks
Outstanding Online Media
Ekasi Magazine
Outstanding Theatre Actress
Musawenkosi Sibanda
Outstanding Theatre Actor
Cadrick Msongelwa
Outstanding Theatre Production
Bhalagwe Is Burning by Victory Siyanqoba
Outstanding Comedian
Zwe Hlabangana
Outstanding Poet
Desire Moyo
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
All Come To Dust by Bryony Rheam
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
Our Food, Our Heritage, Our Culture by Makhosi Mahlangu
Outstanding Ndebele Literary Work
Ngubani Owabulalala uDube by Mihla Sitsha
Outstanding Fashion Designer/House
A Tribe Called Zimbabwe
Outstanding Model
Ben Chest
Outstanding Ambassador (worldwide)
Vusa Mkhaya
Outstanding TV Production/Programme
Mjolo FM – Byo Memes
Outstanding Short Film
Figure It Out – Nkosilesisa Ncube
Outstanding Film/TV Actress
Lee Mchoney – Wadiwa Wepamoyo
Outstanding Film/TV Actor
Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu – Figure it Out
Life Achievement Award
Ebba Chitambo
People’s Choice Award
Mai Mwamuka
