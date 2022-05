I-ZTN Prime kuDSTV Channel 294

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (centre) and her Deputy Kindness Paradza (second from left) are joined in a toast by Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana (on the minister’s left), Zimpapers Board Chairman Tommy Ganda Sithole (right) and Zimpapers CEO Mr Pikirayi Deketeke at the launch of Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) at Newlands Country Club in Harare yesterday. – (Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda)